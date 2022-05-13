6 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since May 6.

Lynn Griffor has been named chief experience officer of McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.).



Tiffany Capeles was selected as the first chief equity officer of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.



Lisa Carson, MSN, has been appointed chief nursing officer of Blacksburg, Va.-based LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.



Jill Owens, MD, was named interim president of Upper Allegheny Health System, which includes Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center.



Laura Forese, MD, executive vice president and COO of New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian, is retiring.



Crystal Wyatt was named CFO of Brodstone Healthcare in Superior, Neb.