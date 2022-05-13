6 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since May 6.
- Lynn Griffor has been named chief experience officer of McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.).
- Tiffany Capeles was selected as the first chief equity officer of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.
- Lisa Carson, MSN, has been appointed chief nursing officer of Blacksburg, Va.-based LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.
- Jill Owens, MD, was named interim president of Upper Allegheny Health System, which includes Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center.
- Laura Forese, MD, executive vice president and COO of New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian, is retiring.
- Crystal Wyatt was named CFO of Brodstone Healthcare in Superior, Neb.