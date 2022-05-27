4 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since May 20.
- Jennifer Willcox has been named the new senior vice president, general counsel and chief governance officer of Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
- Christina Harris, MD, was named vice president and chief health equity officer of Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai.
- Suja Mathew, MD, has been appointed executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.
- Katie Snipp, MSN, RN, is the new vice president and chief nursing officer of Antigo, Wis.-based Aspirus Langlade Hospital.