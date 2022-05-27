4 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since May 20.

Jennifer Willcox has been named the new senior vice president, general counsel and chief governance officer of Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.



Christina Harris, MD, was named vice president and chief health equity officer of Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai.



Suja Mathew, MD, has been appointed executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.



Katie Snipp, MSN, RN, is the new vice president and chief nursing officer of Antigo, Wis.-based Aspirus Langlade Hospital.