10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the past month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Catholic Health Initiatives in Englewood, Colo., seeks a system vice president of payer strategy innovation.

2. HCA Healthcare in Brentwood, Tenn., seeks a division assistant vice president of medical transport.

3. Temple Health in Philadelphia seeks an assistant vice president for its transplant program.

4. WellStar Health System in Marietta, Ga., seeks a vice president of its cardiovascular service line.

5. Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie, Ga., seeks a vice president of physician services.

6. Baptist Hospital of Miami seeks an assistant vice president.

7. McLaren Oakland in Pontiac, Mich., seeks a vice president of nursing.

8. Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill., seeks a vice president and CMO.

9. Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg, Va., seeks a vice president of operations.

10. Rush University Medical Center in Chicago seeks a vice president of marketing and engagement.



