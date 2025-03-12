Tennessee system taps CEO for 2 hospitals

Highpoint Health, a joint venture between Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health and Ascension Saint Thomas, has named a CEO for two of its hospitals.

Cole Stockton was appointed CEO of Highpoint Health-Riverview in Carthage, Tenn., and Highpoint Health-Trousdale in Hartsville, Tenn., according to a Feb. 24 health system news release.

Mr. Stockton most recently served as vice president of operations at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga., where he oversaw facility improvements and service line enhancements. Before that, he was assistant administrator at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C., part of Lifepoint Health.

Lifepoint and Ascension Saint Thomas announced their Highpoint Health joint venture in December 2023.





