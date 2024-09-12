Philadelphia-area hospitals see leadership churn

Philadelphia-area hospitals and health systems have experienced a busy year of leadership turnover, with eight changes in more than eight months, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Among the most recent changes, Marlow Levy, RN, was named president of two Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic hospitals: Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa., and Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Del., starting on Sept. 4. He previously served as vice president of operations and system leader for laboratory, environmental health, and protective services at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health.

Another change is on the horizon, as Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, is searching for a successor to Jim Woodward, according to the Business Journal. Mr. Woodward is retiring in January as president and CEO of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, which is based in Newtown Square, Pa.

Other leadership changes this year:

Jim Andrews was appointed president and CEO of Brown Mills, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center, effective Sept. 9. Mr. Andrews succeeds Joseph Chirichella, who will become president emeritus.





Gregory Wozniak became president and CEO of Meadowbrook, Pa.-based Redeemer Health in July. Mr. Wozniak succeeds Michael Laign.





Richard Newell became president and CEO of Philadelphia-based Temple Health-Chestnut Hill Hospital, an alliance of Temple Health, Redeemer Health and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Mr. Newell, who previously served as president and CEO of Tower Health's Phoenixville (Pa.) Hospital and Pottstown (Pa.) Hospital, began the role in April.





Richard McLaughlin, MD, was named president and CEO of Tower Health's Phoenixville and Pottstown hospitals in April. Dr. McLaughlin previously served as chief medical officer of both hospitals.





Robert Brooks was promoted to president of Philadelphia-based St. Christopher's Hospital for Children following the resignation of Don Mueller. In addition to his role as president, Mr. Brooks continues to serve as COO.





Shawn Parekh, PharmD, became CEO of Philadelphia-based Roxborough Memorial Hospital after serving as the chief pharmacy officer and vice president of Temple Health. He began the new role in January.





Alicia Gresham became CEO of Pennsylvania Hospital, part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, in January. She previously served as senior vice president and COO of network operations at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.

Overall, U.S. hospitals announced 68 CEO exits this year through July, according to a report released Aug. 29 by global outplacement and business and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. This compares with 100 exits recorded during the same period in 2023.







