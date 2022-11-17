Ohio medical campus transitions to outpatient care, names new leadership

New leadership is in place as Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center transitions into an ambulatory health services provider and rebrands as St. Vincent Charity Community Health Campus.

Charles Garven, MD, was selected as the new medical officer for Sisters of Charity Health System's ministries, including Regina Health Center, Light of Hearts Villa, St. Vincent Charity Health Campus and the former medical center, the St. Vincent Charity Community Health Center in Cleveland, which is transitioning to an outpatient healthcare facility, according to a Nov. 16 news release from the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.

A family physician, Dr. Garven has served as a community health consultant for the Sisters of Charity Health System and has held leadership roles within Cleveland Clinic. He also has worked with Neighborhood Family Practice, a federally qualified health center.

In addition to Dr. Garven's new appointment, Bradley Rauh was selected as chief administrative officer for St. Vincent Charity Community Health Center. Mr. Rauh most recently served as executive director of strategic initiatives for St. Vincent Charity Medical Center. He also was COO and vice president of physician strategy of Southwest General Health System in Middleburg Heights, Ohio.

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center ended inpatient and emergency room care Nov. 11, four days before originally planned, due to patient safety concerns. Meanwhile, the former St. Vincent Charity Medical Center is transitioning its orthopedic services to Akron, Ohio-based Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.

The new St. Vincent Charity Community Health Center will provide outpatient care, according to the release. Occupational health services and urgent care services will also be available at the St. Vincent Charity Community Health Center campus in Solon, Ohio.