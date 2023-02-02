New Jersey hospital fills chief medical officer role after yearlong vacancy

Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J., has appointed Vasantha Kondamudi, MD, as chief medical officer, effective Jan. 30, according to NJ Advance Media.

Dr. Kondamudi most recently served as executive vice president, network physician executive and CMO at The Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City. She first joined the hospital, part of Mount Sinai Health System, in the 1990s and stepped into the executive vice president role in 2018.

In her new role, she will oversee patient safety and quality, clinical research, physician engagement, clinical information systems and a new federally funded Graduate Medical Education program at the 361-bed hospital.

Dr. Kondamudi's appointment follows a yearlong search to replace Adam Jarrett, MD, who stepped down from the role after an investigation into emails about managerial concerns he sent to the hospital's board of trustees in 2021.

"In 2021, a misunderstanding related to managerial direction at Holy Name Medical Center led to concerns being raised by Dr. Adam Jarrett. At the request of Holy Name's board of trustees, an independent investigator conducted an in-depth investigation into those concerns. The investigator concluded that Dr. Jarrett's concerns were unsubstantiated," Dr. Jarrett and the hospital said in a joint statement shared with Becker's last January.