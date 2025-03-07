Mount Sinai names chief clinical innovation officer

Nicholas Gavin, MD, has been named vice president, chief clinical innovation officer and associate chief medical information officer at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.

Dr. Gavin, an emergency medicine physician, has held leadership roles at multiple health systems. He is the former chief of service in the department of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. He joined Mount Sinai in 2022 as system chair of population health and clinical innovation, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In his new role, Dr. Gavin will lead a newly formed team focused on redesigning care delivery. His work will include identifying opportunities to shift inpatient care to ambulatory and home settings, partnering with technology companies to use Mount Sinai as a testing ground for innovation, and applying behavioral economics and data-driven insights to optimize patient and provider decision-making.