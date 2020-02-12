Minnesota Hospital Association names Dr. Rahul Koranne CEO

The Minnesota Hospital Association has selected Rahul Koranne, MD, to serve as president and CEO.

Dr. Koranne brings 20 years of healthcare experience to the position.

"Rahul's experience includes leadership in both a large health system and one of Minnesota's smallest critical access hospitals," Sara Criger, association board chair, said in a news release.

"In addition, Rahul brings the leadership qualities the board of directors was seeking as well as a deep commitment to our mission of improving the health of Minnesotans. He will accelerate the association's strong collaboration with other health care stakeholders in Minnesota," Ms. Criger said.

Dr. Koranne has served as senior vice president of medical affairs and CMO of the association since 2015. Before joining the association, he was a vice president of St. Paul, Minn.-based HealthEast Care System and served as a primary care physician at Minnewaska Regional Health System in Starbuck, Minn.

He also was a member of an American Hospital Association Regional Policy Board representing Minnesota.

Dr. Koranne succeeds Lawrence Massa, who retired in September and died in November.

