Memorial Hermann taps Dr. Giridhar Vedala as new regional chief medical officer of 2 hospitals 

Houston-based Memorial Hermann selected Giridhar Vedala, MD, as vice president and regional chief medical officer of two hospitals, Hello Woodlands reported July 6.

Dr. Vedala will oversee clinical operations at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands (Texas) Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble, Texas.

Prior to his new role, he served as the physician lead with Memorial Hermann Medical Group Cardiology. Dr. Vedala currently serves on the executive leadership committee of the Memorial Hermann heart and vascular service line, along with sitting on various clinical program committees.