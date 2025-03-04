Indiana system taps CEO

Steve Baker, president and COO of Columbus (Ind.) Regional Health since August, has been appointed president and CEO, effective April 1.

He succeeds Jim Bickel, who will retire March 31 after serving as president and CEO since 2007, according to a March 4 health system news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Bickel previously shared plans to retire in 2025 and will remain with the system part time as an adviser to the board and executive leadership for the remainder of the year.

Mr. Baker, who took on the additional role of president in August, has been with the system for 20 years. His previous roles include chief information and technology officer and chief administrative officer.

Columbus Regional Health serves a 10-county region in Indiana. Its flagship facility is the 225-bed Columbus Regional Hospital.