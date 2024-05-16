HCA's latest leadership moves

HCA Healthcare, a Nashville, Tenn.-based for-profit company with 186 hospitals and approximately 2,400 care sites in 20 states and the United Kingdom, has recently made several executive changes within its hospitals.

The following executive moves have been reported by Becker's since May 1:

1. Sonia Baughman was named CFO of Las Vegas-based MountainView Hospital.

2. Gabe Clements was appointed CEO of Lee's Summit (Mo.) Medical Center.

3. Caroline Burris was named CEO for Parkridge East Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.

4. Tammy Razmic was selected as the new CEO of StoneSprings Hospital Center in Sterling, Va.

5. Amber Boes, RN, MSN, was named chief nurse executive for the HCA Healthcare West Florida Division.



6. David Link was selected as vice president of operations for Sun City Center-based HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.