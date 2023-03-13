Former Walgreens president to helm Amedisys

Amedisys has named Richard Ashworth, PharmD — the former president of Walgreens — its next president and CEO.

Dr. Ashworth will also serve on the Baton Rouge, La.-based home health provider's board of directors, according to a March 13 news release.

Most recently, Dr. Ashworth served as president and CEO of Tivity Health, a health and fitness company based in Nashville, Tenn. Prior to his role at Tivity, he spent 28 years with Walgreens, including three months as its president.

Amedisys has had multiple CEOs in recent months. Chris Gerard departed in November after about seven months at the helm, and was succeeded by Paul Kusserow.

Dr. Ashworth will take over on April 10.