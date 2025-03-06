Envision Healthcare names former Change Healthcare CFO as board chairman

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare has named Fredrik Eliasson chairman of its board of directors, replacing Steve Nelson, who departed the role after being named president of Aetna.

Mr. Eliasson has served on Envision's board since January 2024, according to a March 5 news release from the physician services company. He is the former executive vice president and CFO of Change Healthcare. He served in that role from March 2018 until October 2022, the month UnitedHealth Group completed its acquisition of the company. Before joining Change, he spent 22 at freight railroad company CSX.

Mr. Nelson had served as Envision's chairman since the company emerged from its financial restructuring process in November 2023. The former UnitedHealthcare CEO was named executive vice president of CVS Health and president of Aetna in November.

Christopher Bradbury was elected board director to complete Envision's seven-member board, according to the release. He has served as CEO of Integrated Home Care Services since August 2022. He previously held executive roles at Aetna and Cigna.