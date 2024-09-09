Eli Lilly taps new CFO

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly has tapped Lucas Montarce as its new executive vice president and CFO, effective immediately. Mr. Montarce was also named a member of Eli Lilly's executive committee, according to a Sept. 9 news release.

Mr. Montarce succeeds Anat Ashkenazi, who resigned after 23 years with the company and is now CFO and senior vice president of Google and Alphabet.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Montarce served as president and general manager for Lilly's Spain, Portugal and Greece locations. He has been with the pharmaceutical company since 2001.