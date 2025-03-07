Dignity market CEO heads to Kansas system

Mark Slyter, DSc, has been appointed president and CEO of Topeka, Kan.-based Stormont Vail Health.

He most recently served as president and CEO of Dignity Health Arizona East Valley Market in Phoenix, overseeing multiple hospitals with more than 1,000 total beds, as well as outpatient services, according to a March 6 health system news release shared with Becker's.

Before joining San Francisco-based Dignity Health, he was president and CEO of Baton Rouge (La.) General Health System from 2013 to 2016.

He succeeds Robert Kenagy, MD, who is retiring after leading Stormont Vail Health since 2019.

Stormont Vail Health employs 5,700 people and operates the flagship 586-bed acute care Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.