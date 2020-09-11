California hospital wants community to help with CEO search

Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital is involving the community in its search for a new CEO, according to a newsletter signed by Jane Hirsch, chair of the Sonoma Valley Health Care District board of directors.

According to the Sept. 8 newsletter, board member Joshua Rymer reported that the CEO search committee recommended executive search firm WittKieffer to find a replacement for Sonoma Valley Hospital CEO Kelly Mather, and the board approved the recommendation.

As part of this search, the search committee has set up a separate email, svhnewceo2020@gmail.com, for community members to comment, Mr. Rymer said. Emails will go directly to WittKieffer.

Mr. Rymer said the search committee will also look for other ways and channels for community members to weigh in.

"This is an important decision for the board and we want to hear from the community on what they would like to see in a new CEO," Mr. Rymer said.

Ms. Mather will leave her position at Sonoma Valley Hospital at the end of the year to become full-time CEO of BayHealth, a joint venture between UCSF Health in San Francisco and Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health.

Ms. Mather has helmed Sonoma Valley Hospital for a decade. She joined BayHealth half-time on Sept. 1 and will join full-time on Jan. 1.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.