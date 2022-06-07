Brightwork Health IT Names Tabitha Lieberman President, EHR and Healthcare Applications

Leading technology consultancy for the healthcare industry updates name and appoints award-winning industry executive to leadership role.

SEATTLE, WA – June 9, 2022 -- Brightwork Health IT (Brightwork), an IT consultancy that helps healthcare organizations with large IT implementations, digital transformation initiatives, and technical resources, today announced that Tabitha Lieberman has joined the firm as President, EHR and Healthcare Applications. In 2021, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) selected Lieberman as a recipient of the Most Influential Women in Health IT award. In addition to Lieberman’s appointment, the fast-growing firm revealed it has changed its name from Brightwork Consulting to Brightwork Health IT.

“Tabitha is a dynamic and experienced IT professional joining us at an exciting time, and I’m pleased to welcome her to Brightwork’s executive leadership team,” said Shannan Epps, President and CEO of Brightwork. “Tabitha brings a wealth of healthcare technology experience with her and will play a critical role in building out our EHR and healthcare applications practice. And as we continue to innovate and streamline our operations, she will lead initiatives across our business units that drive exceptional results for our clients.”

Tabitha Lieberman comes to Brightwork from Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH). PSJH is the nation’s third-largest health system, providing health services across seven western states. Lieberman joined PSJH in 2010 and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Information Services, Clinical and Revenue Cycle Applications. In that role, she was responsible for delivering PSJH’s core information technology platforms to all of its 118,000 employees, 56 hospitals, more than 1,000 clinics, and numerous other healthcare services.

Lieberman has also served in IT leadership roles at The Everett Clinic and the University of Washington Medical Center. In 1989, she began her career in healthcare operations. In 1994, she moved to healthcare IT and has since held leadership roles at several health systems. Lieberman is deeply experienced in IT strategy, healthcare operations, healthcare regulation, large-scale enterprise systems and deployment, and vendor management. She holds a degree in business administration from the University of Washington and calls Seattle, WA, home.

"I am honored and excited to join the very talented Brightwork team,” said Tabitha Lieberman, President, EHR and Healthcare Applications at Brightwork. “The firm has an amazing reputation within the industry and the team has a proven track record of helping healthcare organizations achieve their business objectives. I look forward to working with current and prospective customers on complex initiatives such as Epic implementations, Community Connect integrations, application rationalization, developing high functioning teams and traversing the increasingly complex application landscape.”

Launched in 2017, Brightwork is a trusted healthcare consultancy and premier Epic implementation partner. With an eye on optimizing technologies, modernizing workflows, and transforming infrastructure, Brightwork illuminates the path forward and ensures organizations are ready for the right now—and for all that comes next. The new executive appointment will help the firm accelerate its growth trajectory. Brightwork’s customers include Kaiser Permanente, Summa Health, Pacific Medical Centers, Multicare, and SE Alaska Regional Health Consortium.

About Brightwork Health IT

Female-founded and led, Seattle-based Brightwork is a dynamic team of thought leaders and subject-matter experts that have successfully managed some of the healthcare industry’s most complex IT implementations. By aligning deep domain expertise with a robust partner ecosystem, Brightwork helps clients achieve exceptional results. Since 2017, the firm has worked to future-proof some of the most innovative and influential healthcare organizations in the world. To learn more, visit BrightworkConsulting.net.