9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported in the last week.

The executives are listed alphabetically.

1. Detroit Medical Center named Karima Bentounsi CEO of its Adult Central Campus hospitals.

2. West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health named Eric Carney president and CEO of Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, N.J., in addition to his role as president and CEO of Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, N.J.

3. Dr. Dan C. Trigg Memorial Hospital in Tucumcari, N.M., named Vickie Gutierrez chief executive, according to the Quay County Sun.

4. Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Ill., named Beth King CEO, according to RiverBender.com.

5. Tara McCoy was tapped as CEO of Bayfront Health Port Charlotte (Fla.) and Bayfront Health Punta Gorda (Fla.).

6. Doctors Hospital of Laredo (Texas) named Emma Maria Montes-Ewing CEO.

7. Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J., named Tim O'Brien CEO.

8. Orleans Community Health in Medina, N.Y., named Marc Shurtz CEO and CFO, according to the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.

9. Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, S.C., did not renew the contract of hospital president and CEO Charles Williams.

