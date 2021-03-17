8 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since March 10:

1. Bryan Bateman resigned as CEO of Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

2. Eric Bieber, MD, plans to retire in July as president and CEO of Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health.

3. Ashley Dickinson was promoted to CEO of Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health.

4. Rick Goins resigned as CEO of Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis, Ill., and has accepted a role as COO of Paducah, Ky.-based Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.

5. Eric Lohn was chosen as co-president/CEO of Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's Health System.

6. Tim Moran is retiring as CEO of Chino (Calif.) Valley Medical Center.

7. Patrick O'Shaughnessy, DO, was chosen as the new president and CEO of Catholic Health.

8. Nick Van Deelen, MD, was chosen as co-president/CEO of Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's health System.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.