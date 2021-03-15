7 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since Feb. 21.

1. Kevin Carlson was hired as CFO of Munising (Mich.) Memorial Hospital.

2. Kristin Dyer was named CFO of HCA Healthcare's North Florida division.

3. Niyum Gandhi was named CFO and treasurer of Boston-based Mass General Brigham.

4. John Kerndl, executive vice president and CFO of Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health, accepted the CFO position at Beth Israel Lahey Health System in Boston.

5. Bryan Lee was named CFO of HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

6. Justin Roberts was named CFO of Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, Ga.

7. Michael "Sean" Thomson was named CFO of Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health.

