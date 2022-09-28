7 health system CIO exits from the past year

Here are seven healthcare CIOs who have left their jobs since October.

1. Cathy French, senior vice president and CIO of Cincinnati-based TriHealth, retired at the end of September.

2. CIO Rick McCarthy left White Plans (N.Y.) Hospital for Farmington-based University of Connecticut Health in August.

3. John Bosco retired as senior vice president and CIO of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health in June, according to a spokesperson for the health system.

4. Janice Devine retired as senior vice president and CIO of Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health in May.

5. CIO David Chou left Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health System for Houston-based Legacy Community Health in May.

6. Ryan Smith left his role of CIO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare to become COO of digital health platform Graphite Health in April.

7. Dwight Raum, the former interim CIO of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine, left to become chief digital officer of digital health platform Quil in October.