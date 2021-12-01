Intermountain CIO to depart for provider-led digital health company 

Ryan Smith will leave his role as CIO of Intermountain Healthcare early next year to serve as COO of Graphite Health, a digital health platform launched by the Salt Lake City-based health system and other providers, according to a Dec. 1 news release.

Intermountain launched Graphite Health in October alongside St. Louis-based SSM Health and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services. The company is developing an interoperable data platform for a digital health tool marketplace, which will let health system members deploy technologies and tools for improving patient experience and healthcare delivery.

Mr. Smith, who has been involved in Graphic Health's strategic planning since its launch, will remain at Intermountain through the first quarter of 2022 to ensure there is enough time for the CIO role transition. Stanley Huff, MD, chief medical informatics officer at Intermountain, is also leaving the system to join the digital health company.

Before joining Intermountain, Mr. Smith was senior vice president and executive adviser at Health Catalyst, also serving as senior vice president and CIO at Banner Health in Phoenix.

"I love my current role at Intermountain, but I see this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help shift digital health on an even broader scale," Mr. Smith said in the news release. "From my experience, I know how critical it is for healthcare systems to have a more efficient and trusted way to adopt valuable digital health tools, and for digital health entrepreneurs to have a more seamless way to scale and integrate within the complexity of healthcare systems."

Intermountain licenses its medical informatics intellectual property to Graphite Health for free, according to the news release.