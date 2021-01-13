6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Jan. 6:

1. Wayne Deschambeau is retiring as president and CEO of Greenville, Ohio-based Wayne HealthCare, and Jeff Subler, vice president of support services, will be his successor, according to The Daily Advocate.

2. Michael Grace was named interim president and CEO of Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital, according to news station WVNS.

3. John Herman was tapped as CEO of Penn Medicine Lancaster (Pa.) General Health.

4. Jeff Tindle will retire as CEO of Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, Mo., effective June 30.

5. Kim Williams, RN, CEO of the Providence Northwest Washington Service Area, will retire July 1.

6. Will Windham was named CEO of Parkridge East Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.

