6 recent CNO moves

The following chief nursing officer or chief nursing executive moves have been reported or shared with Becker's since Feb. 8: 

1. Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health has tapped Cassie Lewis, DNP, as chief nursing and quality officer for its Hampton Roads market, effective Feb. 13. 

2. New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, part of RWJBarnabas Health, named Courtney Vose, DNP, senior vice president and chief nursing officer. 

3. Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center Health Network named Phyllis Yezzo, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief nurse executive.

4. Lawton, Okla.-based Comanche County Memorial Hospital tapped Melissa Alvillar, MSN, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer.

5. Tiesa Hughes-Dillard, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Chicago-based UI Health.

6. Patricia Vassell, DNP, will serve as vice president of nursing services and chief nursing officer at Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

