5 recent hospital, health system chief nursing officer moves

The following chief nursing officer or chief nursing executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's since March 7:

Pasadena, Texas-based HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast has tapped Gurvir Saini, MSN, to serve as chief nursing officer, effective April 18.

Detroit Medical Center's Sinai-Grace Hospital named Dixie Aune, DNP, RN, its chief nursing officer, DBusiness reported March 14.

Guthrie Cortland (N.Y.) Medical Center has named Kansas Underwood, BSN, its new vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer, according to a March 8 news release.

HCA Virginia's Chippenham Hospital in Richmond named M. Lea Lee, MSN, BSN, its new chief nursing officer, the system said March 8.

OhioHealth has named Cherie Smith, PhD, RN, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Delaware-based OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and Dublin Methodist Hospital, the system said March 7.