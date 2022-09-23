5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Five chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 19:

Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital and Health System selected Mandy Bounds, DNP, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, The Dispatch reported Sept. 22. Her appointment is effective Oct. 31.

Raghu Adiga, MD, has been selected to serve as president and CEO of Liberty (Mo.) Hospital. He is the health system's chief medical officer and has served as president and CEO in an interim capacity since June.

The University of Chicago Medicine has promoted Alesia Coe, DNP, RN, to serve as vice president of adult inpatient services and associate chief nursing officer.

Sellersville, Pa.-based Grand View Health has selected emergency medicine physician Michael Prasto, MD, to serve as its new vice president and chief medical officer. He is currently assistant CMO and will transition to the new role over the next few months.

University Hospitals Elyria (Ohio) Medical Center has named emergency physician Elizabeth Louise Streby, MD, its new chief medical officer, the Cleveland-based system said Sept. 13.