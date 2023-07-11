5 recent CEO, CFO appointments from Tenet Healthcare

Since May, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has named a handful of CEOs and CFOs to hospitals within the organization. Here are five recent moves:

1. Tyler Sherrill was named CEO of East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, S.C.

2. John Whitlock Jr. was promoted from interim to permanent CEO of MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass.

3. Stephanie Jackman-Havey was named CFO of MetroWest Medical Center.

4. Sun Park was named system CFO of Tenet Healthcare following the retirement of Dan Cancelmi, effective 2024.

5. Rob Giorgiani was named CFO of Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.) and Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Calif.