5 hospital, health system CIO moves

Hayley DeSilva -

The following are five hospitals and health systems who have recently appointed new CIOs or have CIOs with new, additional positions:

  1. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health named Daniel Barchi senior executive vice president and CIO.

  2. Tifton, Ga.-based Southwell health system has appointed James "Jamey" Pennington CIO.

  3. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center selected Joyce Oh as vice president and CIO.

  4. Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare promoted CIO Tim Skeen from senior corporate vice president to executive vice president.

  5. Secaucus, N.J.-based Hudson Regional Hospital tapped Simon Farouss as its CIO.

