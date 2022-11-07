5 hospital, health system CIO moves

The following are five hospitals and health systems who have recently appointed new CIOs or have CIOs with new, additional positions:

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health named Daniel Barchi senior executive vice president and CIO.



Tifton, Ga.-based Southwell health system has appointed James "Jamey" Pennington CIO.



Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center selected Joyce Oh as vice president and CIO.



Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare promoted CIO Tim Skeen from senior corporate vice president to executive vice president.



Secaucus, N.J.-based Hudson Regional Hospital tapped Simon Farouss as its CIO.