5 CPOs on the move

In the last two months, Becker's has reported on five chief pharmacy officer moves:

1. On Feb. 24, Karen McConnell, PharmD, assumed the chief pharmacy officer position at Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine after serving in the same role at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

2. Jason Smith, PharmD, became chief pharmacy officer of the University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center on Feb. 14. He previously served as the hospital's senior director of ambulatory pharmacy services.

3. Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie appointed Paul Mollo, PharmD, as its inaugural chief pharmacy officer on Jan. 23. Most recently, Dr. Mollo was senior director of 340B and Medication Assistance Programs at Ascension Rx, a division of St. Louis-based Ascension.

4. Ruth Cassidy, PharmD, became chief pharmacy officer of New York City-based Montefiore Health, effective Jan. 6. Dr. Cassidy previously served as senior vice president and chief pharmacy officer of New York City-based SBH Health System.

5. On Dec. 30, Sam Wetherill, PharmD, assumed the vice president and chief pharmacy officer role at Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health. Dr. Wetherill joined Penn State Health after 17 years with Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare.