The University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center has promoted Jason Smith, PharmD, to chief pharmacy officer.

Dr. Smith most recently served as senior director of ambulatory pharmacy services, according to a Feb. 12 news release. After holding management roles at Rite Aid and CVS, he joined URMC in 2015 and helped establish one of the nation's few 24/7 hospital-based outpatient pharmacies.

He will assume the role on Feb. 16, succeeding Curtis Haas, PharmD, who is retiring.