4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported in the last week.

1. St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., named Shane Cerone president and CEO.

2. CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles named Marcel Loh president and CEO.

3. David Parmer is retiring as CEO of Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont.

4. Tim Cockrell, RN, BSN, was tapped as CEO and managing director of the new Southeast Behavioral Hospital under construction in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

