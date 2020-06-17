4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Jim Cole, president and CEO of Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, is postponing his retirement.

2. Forest View Hospital, a private psychiatric facility in Grand Rapids, Mich., named Jill Krause CEO, according to MiBiz.

3. St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, named Jennifer Montgomery, BSN, president and CEO.

4. East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville named Matthew Schaefer president and CEO.

