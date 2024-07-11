4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Kristin Kuchno -

The following hospital and health system CEO-level moves have recently been reported by Becker's since July 9:

  1. J. Nwando Olayiwola, MD, was named president of the Advocate National Center for Health Equity in Charlotte, N.C.

  2. Dennis Bierle was tapped as president of Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

  3. John White stepped down from his role as CEO and superintendent of Omak, Wash.-based Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic.

  4. Daniel Drake was tapped as Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health's CEO for its three national continuing care organizations.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles

>