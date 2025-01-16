4 recent hospital CFO-to-CEO moves

Becker's has reported on four hospitals and health systems that have promoted CFOs to the chief executive role since Sept. 12:

1. Livingston (Tenn.) Regional Hospital CFO Lance Mason will transition to CEO on March 31. He will succeed Tim McGill, who is retiring. The 114-bed hospital, part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, serves five counties in central Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

2. Ellensburg, Wash.-based Kittitas Valley Healthcare CFO Jason Adler succeeded CEO Julie Petersen, who retired at the end of 2024. Mr. Adler joined the system in 2014 as a financial analyst.

3. Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System named CFO Rick Wagner co-CEO of the health system on Sept. 24. He will share the role with chief physician executive Aaron Boyd, MD. Mr. Wagner has served as Norman Regional's CFO since February 2023.

4. Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, appointed Joe Wanner CEO, effective Sept. 29. Mr. Wanner has served as the hospital's CFO since November.