4 health system, hospital CIO exits

In 2024, four hospital and health system CIOs have left or announced plans to leave their roles.
Here are four CIO exits Becker's has reported on this year:
- Chicago-based Lurie Children's CIO and Senior Vice President Lisa Dykstra left the health system in October after 10 years in the role.
- Renton, Wash.-based Providence's CIO, BJ Moore left the health system in October after six years in the role.
- In July, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain's Chief Digital and Information Officer stepped down from his role in July after serving in the position since 2019.
- In June, Paul Grone, vice president and CIO of the Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati retired.