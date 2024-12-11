3 CFO moves in 1 week

Here are three hospital and health system CFO moves that Becker's has covered since Dec. 5:

1. Mike Eesley, executive vice president and CFO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health, will exit his role after the system finds his successor.

2. Amanda Barash was appointed senior vice president and CFO of MedStar Washington (D.C.) Hospital Center and Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health Research Institute.

3. Brooke Davis was named CFO of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health's Abingdon, Va.-based Johnston Memorial Hospital, Marion, Va.-based Smyth County Community Hospital and Lebanon, Va.-based Russell County Hospital.







