Below are three hospital and health system CFO moves that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 13:

1. Jason Mayra was named CFO of Hancock, Mich.-based UP Health System.

2. Erin Beadle has been promoted to executive vice president and CFO of Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health. Ms. Beadle will succeed Beth Ward, who is retiring.

3. Jennifer Mojica was named CFO of Orlando (Fla.) Health's Ocoee, Fla.-based Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital.