10 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported in the last week.

1. Kristopher Aguillard was tapped as CEO of Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte, La., villeplattetoday.com reported.

2. Venice (Fla.) Regional Bayfront Health named Kelly Enriquez CEO, yoursun.com reported.

3. William (Bill) Ermann was named administrator and CEO of Memorial Hospital of Texas County Authority in Guymon, Okla., the Guymon Daily Herald reported.

4. Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., selected Dean French, MD, as CEO.

5. Enrique Gallegos, CEO of Laredo (Texas) Medical Center, is leaving his position at the end of October.

6. Israel Rocha Jr., CEO of two hospitals in New York City's public health system, was selected to lead Cook County Health in Chicago.

7. Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital named Jason Studley CEO.

8. Brandon Tudor was named CEO of the yet-to-open Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital in Carmel, Ind., according to a LinkedIn post.

9. Alan Verrill, MD, was named CEO of AdventHealth South Overland Park (Kan.).

10. HCA Healthcare's StoneSprings Hospital Center in Dulles, Va., named Nathan Vooys CEO.

