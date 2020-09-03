Who leads CVS Health: 12 things to know

CVS Health is a pharmacy and healthcare company with about 10,000 stores in its network.

The Woonsocket, R.I.-based company offers pharmacy services, in-store health clinics and retail products. In 2015, CVS Health launched a digital innovation lab, which develops devices and apps to advance the digital transformation of healthcare.

Here are 12 things to know about the company's leadership team.

President and CEO: Larry Merlo

Mr. Merlo joined CVS in 1990 when it acquired Peoples Drug, an Alexandria, Va.-based pharmacy chain for which he was working.





His positions at the company include senior vice president of stores (January 1990 to March 1998), executive vice president of stores (March 1998 to January 2007), executive vice president of CVS Caremark (January 2007 to May 2010), president of CVS Pharmacy (January 2007 to January 2010), and COO (May 2010 to March 2011). He became president and CEO in 2011.





Mr. Merlo serves on the board of America's Health Insurance Plans and the board of trustees for the University of Pittsburgh, his alma mater. He is also a member of the Business Roundtable Executive Committee.





In 2019, Mr. Merlo received $36.5 million in total compensation, according to an SEC filing.

Executive Vice President and COO: Jonathan Roberts

Mr. Roberts was appointed to COO in March 2017. Before that, he served in various leadership positions within CVS, most notably as the president of CVS Caremark, the company's pharmacy benefit management business.





As COO, Mr. Roberts leads operations for CVS' Pharmacy, MinuteClinic and Omnicare divisions. He also serves as the head of information technology for the company.





He serves as chair of Red Oak Sourcing's board of directors, a member of Rhode Island Airport Corp.'s board of directors and a member of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores' board of directors and executive committee.





In 2019, Mr. Roberts received just above $15 million in total compensation, according to ExecPay.

Executive Vice President and CFO: Eva Boratto

Ms. Boratto was appointed CFO in October 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile. She joined the company in 2010 as its senior vice president for pharmacy benefit management finance and went on to serve as its executive vice president, controller and chief accounting officer, and senior vice president and CAO.





Before joining CVS Health, Ms. Boratto held various leadership positions at Merck, an international drugmaker, including serving as its vice president and U.S. market finance leader.

As CFO, Ms. Boratto manages CVS Health's accounting and financial reporting, investor relations, treasury and capital planning, mergers and acquisitions, investments, risk management, taxes, budgeting and procurement.





In 2019, Ms. Borratto received $9.6 million in total compensation, according to ExecPay.

