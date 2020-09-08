What Google pays for 18 tech jobs

As organizations turn to permanent remote work, the competition for tech jobs increases.



Here are the average salaries for 18 positions at Google, according to a Business Insider report:



1. Vice president of engineering: $475,000

2. Software engineer: $100,000-$353,000

3. Director of software and site reliability engineering: $389,000

4. Engineering manager: $182,000-$260,000

5. Privacy engineer: $184,000

6. Application engineer: $105,000-$189,000

7. Research scientist: $132,000-$268,000

8. Data scientist: $105,000-$200,000

9. Product design engineer: $93,000-$153,000

10. Data analyst: $84,000-$162,000

11. Analytical lead: $92,482-$128,000

12. Hardware engineer: $110,000-$243,000

13. Hardware reliability engineer: $109,000-$126,000

14. Network engineer: $81,500-$187,000

15. Optical network engineer: $116,000

16. Manufacturing engineer: $112,000-$195,000

17. Mechanical engineer: $106,000-$124,000

18. User experience engineer: $116,000-$206,000



