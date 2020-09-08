What Google pays for 18 tech jobs

As organizations turn to permanent remote work, the competition for tech jobs increases.

Here are the average salaries for 18 positions at Google, according to a Business Insider report:

1. Vice president of engineering: $475,000
2. Software engineer: $100,000-$353,000
3. Director of software and site reliability engineering: $389,000
4. Engineering manager: $182,000-$260,000
5. Privacy engineer: $184,000
6. Application engineer: $105,000-$189,000
7. Research scientist: $132,000-$268,000
8. Data scientist: $105,000-$200,000
9. Product design engineer: $93,000-$153,000
10. Data analyst: $84,000-$162,000
11. Analytical lead: $92,482-$128,000
12. Hardware engineer: $110,000-$243,000
13. Hardware reliability engineer: $109,000-$126,000
14. Network engineer: $81,500-$187,000
15. Optical network engineer: $116,000
16. Manufacturing engineer: $112,000-$195,000
17. Mechanical engineer: $106,000-$124,000
18. User experience engineer: $116,000-$206,000

