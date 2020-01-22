Verily receives FDA clearance for arrhythmia monitoring wearable

Alphabet's life sciences subsidiary Verily was granted 510(k) clearance from the FDA on Jan. 17 for a feature enabling irregular pulse detection by its Study Watch wearable device, according to an FDA notice.

The notice, last updated Jan. 20, does not include any further information beyond classifying the device in the "transmitters and receivers, electrocardiograph, telephone" categories and listing its name as "Study Watch With Irregular Pulse Monitor." Verily has yet to release an announcement about what appears to be expanded health monitoring capabilities for the device.

The FDA clearance was granted almost exactly one year after the Study Watch's last regulatory notice, in which the prescription-only wearable was cleared to record, store, transfer and display users' heart rhythms using an on-demand electrocardiogram feature.

The Study Watch was launched in 2017 for use in Verily's health research projects. Since then, it has been used in the Project Baseline initiative to build a population health database, the Personalized Parkinson's Project and more.

More articles on health IT:

Salesforce CEO: We need a national data privacy law

15 ways Silicon Valley uses data for healthcare: report

DHA officials want to 'make IT boring again' in healthcare

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.