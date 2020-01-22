15 ways Silicon Valley uses data for healthcare: report
Whether applied to medical research or establishing a more comprehensive view of patient populations, healthcare data is being used in a multitude of ways by Silicon Valley, according to a recent Nature report.
Healthcare data has moved beyond the limits of hospitals and health systems; it can now be sourced from places including EHRs, mobile devices and wearables.
Here are 15 ways Silicon Valley companies are using healthcare data:
1. Building a clearer picture of human health: Komodo Health
2. Creating a comprehensive map of human health and disease: Google's Verily
3. Combining genetics and EHRs: Helix
4. Analyzing audio to detect anxiety and depression: Ellipsis Health
5. Humanizing real-time patient data: Catalia Health
6. Developing a data-driven education tool: Human Dx
7. Curating and de-identifying EHR data: Flatiron Health
8. Continuous monitoring of blood pressure: PyrAmes
9. Sharing DNA on a community-owned platform: LunaDNA
10. Collecting daily digital sensor data: Evidation
11. Sensor-based forecasting: Propeller Health
12. Clinical trial recruitment: Verana Health
13. Integrating diabetes devices data onto a single platform: Tidepool
14. Creating an automated closed-loop insulin delivery device: Bigfoot Biomedical
15. Detecting early-stage cancer with minimal invasion: Freenome
