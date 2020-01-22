15 ways Silicon Valley uses data for healthcare: report

Whether applied to medical research or establishing a more comprehensive view of patient populations, healthcare data is being used in a multitude of ways by Silicon Valley, according to a recent Nature report.

Healthcare data has moved beyond the limits of hospitals and health systems; it can now be sourced from places including EHRs, mobile devices and wearables.

Here are 15 ways Silicon Valley companies are using healthcare data:

1. Building a clearer picture of human health: Komodo Health

2. Creating a comprehensive map of human health and disease: Google's Verily

3. Combining genetics and EHRs: Helix

4. Analyzing audio to detect anxiety and depression: Ellipsis Health

5. Humanizing real-time patient data: Catalia Health

6. Developing a data-driven education tool: Human Dx

7. Curating and de-identifying EHR data: Flatiron Health

8. Continuous monitoring of blood pressure: PyrAmes

9. Sharing DNA on a community-owned platform: LunaDNA

10. Collecting daily digital sensor data: Evidation

11. Sensor-based forecasting: Propeller Health

12. Clinical trial recruitment: Verana Health

13. Integrating diabetes devices data onto a single platform: Tidepool

14. Creating an automated closed-loop insulin delivery device: Bigfoot Biomedical

15. Detecting early-stage cancer with minimal invasion: Freenome

To access the report, click here.

More articles on data analytics:

Lafayette General joins ProMedica, OSF HealthCare to invest in analytics startup

Humana hires HHS chief data officer

Most healthcare organizations lack data infrastructure needed for value-based care: Innovaccer report

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.