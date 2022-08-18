Top 10 computer engineering programs, per US News

Health IT staffers are increasingly in demand at hospitals and health systems around the country. For tech professionals looking to get into or advance in the field, here are the top 10 graduate computer engineering programs for 2022, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

Computer engineering programs mix electrical engineering and computer science and train software developers, software engineers and programmers.

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge)

2. Stanford (Calif.) University (tie)

University of California, Berkeley (tie)

4. Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh) (tie)

University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign) (tie)

6. Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta)

7. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

8. Cornell University (Ithaca, N.Y.)

9. Princeton (N.J.) University (tie)

Purdue University (West Lafayette, Ind.) (tie)

University of Texas Cockrell School of Engineering (Austin) (tie)

University of Washington (Seattle) (tie)