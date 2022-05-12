Computer scientist pay by state

Data scientists, a position increasingly in demand at hospitals, make an average of $108,660 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Data scientists earn the highest average salary in Washington state at $133,900. California is second at $133,110, followed by Delaware at $127,810.

Below are the mean annual wages for data scientists in 48 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available (salary data wasn’t available for Arkansas or Wyoming). The states are listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama: $84,470

Alaska: $105,150

Arizona: $96,990

California: $133,110

Colorado: $105,790

Connecticut: $102,100

Delaware: $127,810

District of Columbia: $117,470

Florida: $90,850

Georgia: $104,760

Hawaii: $84,200

Idaho: $99,240

Illinois: $104,010

Indiana: $75,280

Iowa: $91,470

Kansas: $93,070

Kentucky: $79,860

Louisiana: $79,470

Maine: $90,410

Maryland: $117,660

Massachusetts: $111,550

Michigan: $86,680

Minnesota: $106,130

Mississippi: $81,240

Missouri: $89,570

Montana: $77,830

Nebraska: $80,590

Nevada: $97,710

New Hampshire: $96,100

New Jersey: $120,240

New Mexico: $80,290

New York: $122,540

North Carolina: $113,980

North Dakota: $94,230

Ohio: $87,820

Oklahoma: $80,040

Oregon: $111,240

Pennsylvania: $92,760

Rhode Island: $103,950

South Carolina: $100,620

South Dakota: $87,560

Tennessee: $90,720

Texas: $114,360

Utah: $79,830

Vermont: $116,220

Virginia: $115,630

Washington: $133,900

West Virginia: $64,360

Wisconsin: $71,710