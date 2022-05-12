Computer scientist pay by state

Data scientists, a position increasingly in demand at hospitals, make an average of $108,660 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Data scientists earn the highest average salary in Washington state at $133,900. California is second at $133,110, followed by Delaware at $127,810.
Below are the mean annual wages for data scientists in 48 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available (salary data wasn’t available for Arkansas or Wyoming). The states are listed in alphabetical order.
Alabama: $84,470
Alaska: $105,150
Arizona: $96,990
California: $133,110
Colorado: $105,790
Connecticut: $102,100
Delaware: $127,810
District of Columbia: $117,470
Florida: $90,850
Georgia: $104,760
Hawaii: $84,200
Idaho: $99,240
Illinois: $104,010
Indiana: $75,280
Iowa: $91,470
Kansas: $93,070
Kentucky: $79,860
Louisiana: $79,470
Maine: $90,410
Maryland: $117,660
Massachusetts: $111,550
Michigan: $86,680
Minnesota: $106,130
Mississippi: $81,240
Missouri: $89,570
Montana: $77,830
Nebraska: $80,590
Nevada: $97,710
New Hampshire: $96,100
New Jersey: $120,240
New Mexico: $80,290
New York: $122,540
North Carolina: $113,980
North Dakota: $94,230
Ohio: $87,820
Oklahoma: $80,040
Oregon: $111,240
Pennsylvania: $92,760
Rhode Island: $103,950
South Carolina: $100,620
South Dakota: $87,560
Tennessee: $90,720
Texas: $114,360
Utah: $79,830
Vermont: $116,220
Virginia: $115,630
Washington: $133,900
West Virginia: $64,360
Wisconsin: $71,710