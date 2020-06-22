The next opportunities for Apple in healthcare: 7 wish list items

Apple has made several inroads into healthcare in the past several years, and aims to continue making an impact for clinicians and healthcare providers in the future.

CNBC reported on Apple's current strategy and what the company could do to make additional inroads into healthcare:

1. Further partnerships with insurers where beneficiaries could receive the Apple Watch and "earn off" the cost through healthy behaviors.

2. Harness the clinical data it has to take on risk for a population and prove better quality of care and lower costs for Apple Watch users.

3. Update the Apple Watch with more sophisticated sensors such as a non-invasive glucose monitor or blood pressure monitor for chronic disease management.

4. Improve sleep tracking on the Apple Watch.

5. Help connect nonemergent patients with specialists via telehealth; the company could even launch its own online telehealth service.

6. Integrate Apple Pay and its expertise in payments to assist patients with medical bills.

7. Measure vitals through the ear with Airpods.

