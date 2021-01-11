Software issues hampering California's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, officials say

Technical issues with California's COVID-19 vaccine sign-up software are hindering people's ability to sign up for and receive customer service guidance for vaccines, Los Angeles Times reports.

The state is using an online software system called PreMod to coordinate wait lists and inventory and send email confirmation of vaccinations to patients, according to the Jan. 8 report. In Los Angeles County, the problems have affected the vaccine wait list registry and access to registration, and some nursing homes also have had problem accessing the system, officials told the publication.

"There are a multitude of issues with this system," said Michael Wasserman, MD, medical director of Reseda, Calif.-based Eisenberg Village nursing home, adding that it took about a week and a half for his facility to receive its vaccine allotment.

"We should have been able to pick it up the first day. We really need to streamline the process so facilities aren’t running in circles to get approved to get their vaccines."

California's Public Health Department declined to provide details on the extent of the software problems but said it has received complaints from local health departments. A spokesperson for the department told the Times that it is working with PrepMod to solve the issues.

The health department said it is developing new systems to replace PrepMod and the COVIDReadi registration website, which California healthcare providers must use to enroll to receive and administer the vaccine.

California has administered 584,366 of more than 2 million COVID-19 doses that were distributed to the state as of Jan. 11, according to the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration data tracker.

