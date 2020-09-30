Salesforce launches COVID-19 vaccine management platform for providers, governments

Salesforce unveiled a new platform Sept. 30 that can help healthcare organizations and governments manage COVID-19 vaccine programs and distribution at scale.

Five things to know:

1. The platform, dubbed Work.com for Vaccines, builds on Salesforce's Work.com platform, which helps cities, states and companies manage contact tracing and emergency response efforts.

2. Work.com for Vaccines will allow customers to design and build their vaccine programs on Salesforce's platform to deploy mass outreach, coordination and scheduling once a COVID-19 vaccine is ready to be administered.

3. The platform also features a public health command center, which includes a single dashboard that tracks vaccine management data to show users current vaccine and medical product inventory levels and predicts potential vaccine needs.

4. The platform also schedules vaccine appointments and training information to ensure medical professionals are trained on vaccine administration.

5. With public health notifications set up, the platform also helps public health officials organize education and outreach campaigns and communicate directly with providers and individuals via their preferred messaging channel. For example, the platform can automate recurring communications to remind someone to come in for their second dose of the vaccine.

