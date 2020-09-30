Wyoming hospital gets $1M insurance settlement for ransomware attack: 3 details

Gillette, Wyo.-based Campbell County Health received a $1 million insurance settlement over a 2019 ransomware attack that disrupted operations, according to a report in the Powell Tribune.



Three details:



1. The health system suffered a ransomware attack in September 2019 that caused more than 1,500 computers to shut down. The incident affected Campbell County Memorial Hospital and Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.



2. Campbell County Health spent more than two months restoring its systems and recovering technology infrastructure, which fully returned in December. The health system's services were disrupted during that time.



3. Over the past year, the health system has negotiated with multiple insurance companies to recoup payments that were lost during that time. The attack cost the system around $1.5 million, according to the report.



