Movers and shakers: 7 latest leadership changes affecting health IT

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following health IT executive moves recently affecting hospitals, companies and federal agencies.

Editor's note: The executive moves are listed in the order they were reported.

1. John Dragovits, who has held leadership roles at Cerner, Allscripts, Children's Health and Parkland Health & Hospital System throughout his career, is now senior vice president of strategic partnerships for devicemaker EarlySense.

2. Cedar, a patient payment and engagement platform, appointed Hassan Sultan as its new chief technology officer.

3. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie will now serve as the highest official on the VA's Cerner $16 billion EHR implementation.

4. Ed Marx, who previously served as CIO at Cleveland Clinic, is joining health IT consulting firm HCI Group as chief digital officer.

5. Allscripts president Rick Poulton will play a dual role at the company also taking on the CFO position.

6. Seth Carmody, PhD, formerly a cybersecurity program manager in the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, joined MedCrypt as vice president of regulatory strategy.

7. Colleen Kraft, MD, who served as president of the American Academy of Pediatrics for the 2018 term, is now senior medical director of clinical adoption for Cognoa, a startup developing digital tools for the diagnosis and treatment of autism in pediatric patients.

